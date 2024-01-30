Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted he "loved" the row between teammates Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White at the end of Tuesday's 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest.

The pair had to be separated by set-piece coach Nicolas Jover and Arteta after the final whistle as the Gunners narrowly avoided allowing a two-goal lead to slip at the City Ground.

Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka gave the visitors a second-half lead which was cut in half by substitute Taiwo Awoniyi's 89th-minute strike.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was forced into a stoppage-time save to deny Awoniyi but the Gunners hung on for a win that takes them up to second place in the Premier League.

Asked about the argument between Zinchenko and White, Arteta said: "I love it. They are demanding more from each other. They are not happy with the way they conceded and they are just trying to resolve it.

"It got a bit heated. But that means that it's enough. Playing the way we played the result has to be bigger and the clean sheet has to be there."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaks to Oleksandr Zinchenko after their win over Nottingham Forest. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arteta revealed Jesus faced Forest despite suffering a kick that left fluid on his knee.

"Gabi started to win the game two days ago," said the Spaniard. "He had an issue with his knee and everyone was trying to protect him and saying 'don't go outside.'

"But he was saying [matchday] -2, [matchday] -1, I want to be there I want to help the team to win the game. When you have that mentality, good things are going to happen. I'm really pleased with him."

Asked if Jesus could be a doubt for Sunday's visit of Liverpool, Arteta added: "I don't know. He got hit big time in the last game. His knee reacted and it's the knee he had [surgery on] before.

"He was super positive, he's feeling good and he was so sharp in training. I'm not surprised with the way he played tonight."