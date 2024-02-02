Pep Guardiola talks about Erling Haaland's return to Man City's squad and their place in the Premier League title race after their 3-1 win vs. Burnley. (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

The January transfer window may be closed, but it will take more than that to stop the rumour mill turning. You can check out all the done deals that were completed before the midseason deadline, before looking ahead ot what the summer may have in store.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

TOP STORY: 'Come to Real Madrid,' Bellingham tells Haaland

Jude Bellingham is urging Manchester City striker and former Borussia Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland to "come to Real Madrid," according to AS.

Bellingham, who has scored 18 goals in 26 matches since his summer switch to the Bernabeu, spent two seasons playing alongside Haaland in the Bundesliga before the Norway international joined City in 2022. During that time the two stars became close friends, and now England midfielder Bellingham is hoping a charm offensive will help reunite them in the summer.

Haaland scored 70 goals in 71 games for Dortmund and has continued his run in City colours, netting 52 goals in 53 games last season and 19 so far this term.

According to AS, Bellingham has been telling Haaland how incredible it is to play for Madrid in front of a full house at the recently renovated Bernabeu. He has also been waxing lyrical about the club's professionalism, the training facilities, and what it's like playing under boss Carlo Ancelotti, among other things.

Haaland, who made his return after almost two months out injured in midweek, has a release clause that is significantly smaller for non-English sides, which means Los Blancos would need to find around €100 million rather than the €200m a Premier League club would need to pay to secure his services.

Erling Haaland (left) and Jude Bellingham (right) became friends during their two years together at Borussia Dortmund. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Liverpool, Arsenal eye 'next Rodri'

Liverpool and Arsenal are likely to battle it out for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, according to Bild.

The 19-year-old Swede only joined the Bundesliga club from Malmo last summer for £7.6m, but he has impressed since breaking into Frankfurt's first team.

The player dubbed the "next Rodri" has offered promising displays against both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks, performances that have prompted some of England's top clubs to take notice.

Big clubs looking at Lookman

Juventus and Atletico Madrid will continue to monitor Atalanta and Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman's progress with a view to making a move in the summer, according to The Sun.

The 26-year-old has been on fire since his switch from RB Leipzig in 2022, scoring 20 goals and adding 11 assists in his 1 ½ seasons in Serie A so far.

Lookman has been one of the standout players in the Africa Cup of Nations, scoring both goals against Cameroon to help fire the Super Eagles into the quarterfinals. Lookman's AFCON involvement prevented both Juve and Atletico from pursuing a move in January.

Marmoush has pick of Premier League teams

The battle for a place in the top four could dictate whether Tottenham Hotspur or Newcastle United succeed in their hunt for Egyptian striker Omar Marmoush in the summer, according to The Sun.

The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals and added three assists so far this season for Eintracht Frankfurt, scintillating form which has seen both English clubs take interest. However, his destination could be decided by which of the two clubs will be at Europe's top table next season, with both Spurs and Newcastle battling it out for a place in the Champions League.