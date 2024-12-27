Open Extended Reactions

Brighton were held to a goalless draw with Brentford in the Premier League on Friday. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

Brighton forward Joao Pedro avoided a red card in the Premier League on Friday despite appearing to attempt to elbow Brentford's Yegor Yarmolyuk in the head.

Pedro was being held back by Yarmolyuk on 75 minutes as he dribbled the ball forward before seeming to react in frustration by throwing his right elbow back toward his opponent and narrowly missing.

The Brazilian forward was not deemed to have committed a red card offence following a VAR check.

The Premier League Match Centre said: "The referee's call of no red card to João Pedro for violent conduct was checked and confirmed by VAR, who deemed the referee's call was not clearly and obviously wrong."

Brighton and Brentford held each other to a goalless drew as each sits in mid-table in the Premier League.