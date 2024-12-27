Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has said the club are "working hard" to discern what transfers might be possible in the January window as their injury crisis continues.

Spurs were beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Thursday, their fourth defeat in five Premier League matches, with Postecoglou forced into using makeshift backlines in the absence of several key players such as Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Asked about the club's discussions around recruitment in January, Postecoglou said they were exploring options.

"So we've got to sort of clear a picture of kind of where we're at," he said in a Friday news conference. "And I still think we have to be disciplined. It's not just about bringing anybody in. But there's certainly a need for us to try and reinforce if we can.

"Everyone knows January's not an easy time to do that. But, yeah, certainly the club's working hard behind the scenes ... to see what we can do to just help the players we've got at the moment who are giving everything in every game ... and, you know, sort of dipping into every bit of energy they have to try and get us through."

"I just think we need to help some of these guys because, you know, there's at least two or three who are fairly long-term injuries. so you kind of know you're going to be short there. Others who are coming back from significant injuries you don't know how long they'll take to get up to speed.

Tottenham have struggled as Ange Postecoglou deals with a defensive injury crisis. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

"So, like I said, we need some reinforcements and the club's certainly working hard to try and make that happen. And, you know, we'll see where we get to."

Spurs' defensive difficulties were added to in the Forest defeat, with Radu Dragusin leaving the pitch with an ankle injury. Ben Davies, who has not played since sustaining a hamstring injury in a 1-0 reverse at Bournemouth on Dec. 5, has also suffered a setback in his recovery.

"Bit early to tell, he [Dragusin] obviously tweaked his ankle and felt like he couldn't continue, we'll just have to wait and see," Postecoglou said. "Wait until he gets in today and then assess it from there.

"No he's [Davies] ruled out, unfortunately he had a setback in training so he's out for another couple of weeks. He's gone."

Tottenham host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday hoping to get their season back on track. They are 11th in the Premier League table on 23 points from 18 games.

Wolves, meanwhile, will be buoyed after downing Leicester City and Manchester United in Vitor Pereira's first two games in charge after replacing the sacked Gary O'Neil.