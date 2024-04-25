Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have been the highest scoring team in the Premier League this year.

The Premier League record for most goals scored in a 20-team season was broken on Wednesday night.

Last season's tally of 1084 goals had been the previous record and Harry Maguire's equaliser against Sheffield United took this season's total past that mark.

After Wednesday's action, there have been 1092 goals scored in 335 games this season, with 45 more still left to play.

The average goals scored per game this season has been 3.26 and if this scoring rate is maintained, 1329 goals will be scored by the the time the season finishes in May.

Arsenal have been the highest scoring team in the league this season with 82 goals, while bottom side Sheffield United have shipped the most with 92.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Chelsea's Cole Palmer are tied in the race for the Golden Boot with 20 goals each.