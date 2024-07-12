Herculez Gomez breaks down why he wants the U.S. to keep looking for high-profile managers if Jurgen Klopp says no. (0:56)

Canada coach Jesse Marsch, a former candidate for the U.S. men's national team coaching role, has insisted he has "no interest" in replacing Gregg Berhalter as USMNT boss.

Berhalter was fired Wednesday after the USMNT's poor showing at the 2024 Copa América, in which the hosts failed to get past the group stage after defeats to Uruguay and Panama.

"I'm not leaving this job, I have no interest in the U.S. job," Marsch told a news conference Friday ahead of Canada's Copa America third-place playoff against Uruguay in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"And to be fair, unless there's a big shift in the organization, I don't think that I'll ever have any interest in that job in the future. So I'm really happy here, I couldn't be happier actually in terms of what it's like to work with the leaders in this organization and what it's like to work with this team."

American Marsch, who previously managed Leeds United in the Premier League, was thought to be the leading contender for the USMNT job after Berhalter's contract expired following the 2022 World Cup.

However, Berhalter was rehired and, after taking the Canada job in May, Marsch was critical of U.S. Soccer over its handling of the process.

Jesse Marsch led Canada to the semifinals in its first appearance in the Copa América. Omar Vega/Getty Images

"My respect for U.S. Soccer is big, but I went through a process with them, right? And I'm not going to go into it, but I wasn't treated very well in the process," Marsch told CBS' "Call it What You Want" podcast.

"And so, whatever, man, that's in the past now. The minute it was done I was like, 'OK, I'm moving forward, and I'm going to figure out what's right for me.'"

Another reported candidate to replace Berhalter, LAFC boss Steve Cherundolo, was more tight-lipped on the prospect when asked earlier this week.

Cherundolo, who won 87 caps for the U.S. as a player, led LAFC to back-to-back MLS Cup finals and a final of the Concacaf Champions Cup in his first two years as coach.

Asked Wednesday, following LAFC's U.S. Open Cup victory over New Mexico United, whether he had held talks with U.S. Soccer and if he would be interested in the USMNT job, Cherundolo responded: "I think it wouldn't be the right time to speak about other things.

"I'm LAFC coach, and I am very proud to be LAFC's coach and we have something really good going here, and we're excited to be in the semifinals. So I understand the ask but I am going to talk about LAFC tonight."

When asked if he would be LAFC's manager through the remainder of the 2024 season, he added: "I am LAFC's head coach right now and that is my job, what I do every single day. Tomorrow morning training is at 11:15, an hour later, and I will be there for that."

ESPN reported Thursday that U.S. Soccer has begun reaching out to candidates to replace Berhalter, including making an overture to former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. However, it's very unlikely that the German will take conversations further, sources have told ESPN.