Declan Rice has said Gareth Southgate "has got the backing of everyone" to stay on as England manager through to the 2026 World Cup.

Southgate's contract expires in December and although a decision will not be taken until after Sunday's final against Spain, sources told ESPN that the English Football Association (FA) would like the 53-year-old to remain in charge.

It remains to be seen whether Southgate opts to continue in the role, having faced personal criticism as fans booed England's performances earlier in the tournament before beer cups were thrown at him after their group stage stalemate against Slovenia.

England overcame that slow start to reach their first-ever final on foreign soil and secure back-to-back appearances in Euros finals.

"I woke up to the news this morning that the FA wanted him to stay until '26. This journey and this road that he has been on has been so special," Rice said.

"Hopefully we can do something special for him for sure and I know for a fact the lads would love him to stay on until '26, there's no doubt about that. The way he looks after us, how calm he is, how he is as a man-manager, how he is on the training pitch with us, he's top.

"But none of us have spoken to him. That's none of our business. Whatever he wants to do, whatever makes him happy, I'm sure he'll make the right decision. But I'm sure he's got the backing of everyone to stay on."