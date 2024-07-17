Open Extended Reactions

The LA Galaxy is in talks to sign former Borussia Dortmund and Germany attacking midfielder Marco Reus, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

While reports on Wednesday said the Galaxy was "closing in" on signing Reus, a source with direct knowledge of the Galaxy's plans cautioned that there was still more work to be done.

Reus, 35, is out of contract after his deal with Dortmund expired at the end of last season.

He had previously been pursued by St. Louis City, which already had former BVB goalkeeper Roman Bürki on its books, with former Hoffenheim and Fortuna Dusseldorf executive Lutz Pfannenstiel working as St. Louis' sporting director. But now Reus has his sights set on joining the Galaxy.

Marco Reus could be headed to the LA Galaxy after leaving Borussia Dortmund. Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

If the deal is completed, Reus would be joining a strong attack that already features Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec, Dejan Joveljic and Joseph Paintsil.

The Galaxy currently averages 1.66 goals per 90 minutes of actual playing time, which is tied for seventh-best in the 29-team league.

Reus concluded a glittering career with Dortmund on June 1 in the UEFA Champions League final, having spent 12 seasons at his boyhood club after returning from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012.

He scored 171 goals in 426 league and cup appearances. He was part of two DFB Pokal-winning sides in 2017 and 2021 as well as two DFL-Supercup triumphs in 2013 and 2019.

At international level, Reus has appeared 48 times for Germany, scoring 15 goals.