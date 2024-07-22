The ESPN FC crew discuss the potential transfer of Julian Alvarez from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid. (1:19)

Manchester City will only consider offers in excess of £40 million ($51.6m) for a transfer of goalkeeper Ederson, a source has told ESPN.

The Brazilian is wanted by Al Ittihad and is open to moving to the Saudi Pro League side.

City are willing to let him leave, but will only consider offers which match their valuation.

Ederson has been Pep Guardiola's first-choice goalkeeper for seven seasons and has two years left on his contract.

City have had contact from both Al Ittihad and Al Nassr, but their valuations -- around £25m ($32m) -- have fallen short. Al Nassr on Friday signed Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento through 2027.

Ederson has been tempted by a move to Saudi with offers to treble his salary which would make him the highest paid goalkeeper in the world.

A source has told ESPN that City remain relaxed about the situation with Guardiola confident that backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, who has signed a one-year extension until 2026, can step up if Ederson leaves.

Ortega made 20 appearances in all competitions last season, including the 3-3 draw with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Both Ederson and Ortega have been named in City's squad for their U.S. tour alongside Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish.

Kalvin Phillips, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, is also part of the squad, although City remain open to the midfielder's departure if their valuation of around £20m is met.

Meanwhile, a source has told ESPN that City expect Kevin De Bruyne to stay at the club this summer.

The 33-year-old is on holiday after taking part in Euro 2024 with Belgium and has been linked with a move to Al Ittihad.

De Bruyne, who has a year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, has not ruled out moving to Saudi Arabia in the future but a transfer this summer is considered unlikely.