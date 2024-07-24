Shaka Hislop explains why he does not agree with Manchester United's decision to extend Erik Ten Hag's contract. (1:06)

Manchester United have promised to consult fans before selling the naming rights to their stadium, but the club have admitted renaming Old Trafford is an option under consideration.

United are assessing plans to either redevelop Old Trafford or build a new stadium on the same site.

The work could cost as much as £2 billion ($2.58bn) and United COO Collette Roache has told fans that "all possible funding options" will be looked at.

Manchester United are considering all funding options for Old Trafford. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

They include selling the naming rights to a new stadium and entering a deal which saw Barcelona's stadium renamed Spotify Camp Nou.

But speaking at a fans' forum this month, Roache said supporters will be consulted before a decision is made.

"You may have seen the media speculation around naming rights and it was just that; speculation," said Roache. "We must look at all possible funding options, but it's still early stages with no decisions made. What we can promise is that fans, through this forum and other channels, will be kept informed and consulted every step of the way."

Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival as co-owner, work has already started on a £50m revamp of United's Carrington training ground.

Improvements are also being made to Old Trafford, including upgrading the players' tunnel.

"The players' tunnel has not seen any major changes since it was opened in 1993 following the redevelopment of the Stretford End," said Roache. "But when the players walk out against Fulham next month, they will find a much smarter, more modern tunnel interior."

Meanwhile, United have also moved to calm concern among fans that competitive games could be moved abroad.

There has been speculation Premier League matches could be moved to venues outside the UK, but Roache has assured supporters the club are "not pursuing" the idea.