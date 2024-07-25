New Liverpool manager says the quality of players are so high at Anfield, it is difficult for him to find better players in the transfer market. (0:52)

TOP STORY: PSG ready to splash the cash for Nico Williams

Paris Saint-Germain will rival Barcelona for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, according to Sport.

The 22-year-old notched eight goals and 19 assists across all competitions for Bilbao last season, and after enduring an impressive Euros with Spain, Williams has attracted significant attention from across Europe this summer.

One of the clubs that have taken an interest in Williams has been PSG. The report reveals that whilst PSG's interest in the Spain international stretches back months, this has been ramped up in recent weeks. The French club have made contact with Williams' representatives regarding a possible deal.

It is reported that Williams considers the project offered by Barcelona as a more attractive prospect, coupled with the fact that he has several friends at the Catalan giants. However, PSG's financial strength could hurt the Spanish club's chances.

Another report from Catalunya Radio indicates that PSG would be willing to double the salary proposal made by Barcelona, who have faced significant financial issues over the last few years. This could tempt Williams into making the switch to the French giants, despite the benefits a move to Barcelona could bring.

Nico Williams prefers a move to Barcelona, but PSG could make him an offer he can't refuse. Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, per the Daily Mail. The report indicates that whilst the 22-year-old has also garnered the interest of Chelsea and Juventus, he is only interested in a move which will see him play in the Champions League next season. This makes Villa a viable option, with the Premier League outfit likely not put off by Dortmund's modest £35m valuation for Adeyemi. The departure of Moussa Diaby to Al Ittihad has further boosted Villa's budget for landing targets of their own this summer.

- Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almirón is closing in on a move to the Saudi Pro League, per Football Insider. The 30-year-old struggled for consistency last season, only notching five goals and three assists across all competitions, with Newcastle receptive to approaches for the Paraguay international. It is reported that a deal should be finalised before the end of the transfer window. The Saudi club interested have not been named.

- Ajax are looking to secure a loan move for Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen, report TeamTalk. It is reported that Ajax prefers a loan as the club would struggle to fund a permanent move. This would open up the possibility of Ajax securing Eriksen as a free agent next summer. However, a loan move does not align with Man United's desire this summer. The report reveals that the Red Devils are eager to offload the playmaker on a permanent basis, either this summer or in January, to help fund their own transfer targets.

- Aston Villa have rejected the most recent approach from West Ham for forward Jhon Durán, according to Fabrizio Romano. The tweet reveals that West Ham's offer of £32m, plus a sell-on clause and the inclusion of midfielder Lewis Orford was not enough to tempt Villa into parting ways with Duran. It is reported that this approach did not meet the £40m valuation that Villa have placed on the 20-year-old. However, negotiations are ongoing with Duran eager on the switch to West Ham.

- Bournemouth have reached an agreement for Juventus defender Dean Huijsen, reports Nicolo Schira. It is reported that the two clubs have agreed upon a fee of €18m, plus a sell-on fee for a future transfer. The report suggests that the Cherries have offered the 19-year-old a contract until 2029, with Bournemouth's director of football Tiago Pinto pushing for Huijsen's agent to finalise the deal.