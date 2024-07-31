Manchester United's new defender Leny Yoro has been seen on crutches and wearing a foot protector, raising doubts about his fitness ahead of the new season. (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Steve McClaren has left his role as Manchester United assistant coach to become head coach of Jamaica's men's national team, the Jamaica Football Federation announced Wednesday.

McClaren has signed a two-year contract and will be tasked with qualifying the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 63-year-old said he was "extremely proud and excited" to take on the role after spending two years at Old Trafford under manager Erik ten Hag.

"I had no hesitation in accepting a position that is ideally suited to me at this stage of my career," he said in the Jamaica FA's statement. "Prior to returning to Manchester United for a second spell, I spent time at FIFA as a Technical Adviser on their Global Eco Analysis project. Jamaica was one of the teams I worked with and I quickly came to realize the potential the county possesses.

"In the years since, that potential has grown significantly and there is every reason to believe that with continued hard work and development a bright future lies ahead."

Man United said McClaren would oversee the return of international players to pre-season training before departing to take up his new position when the rest of the squad returns from their tour of the U.S. next week.

"I want to thank Steve for his tremendous service over the past two years," Ten Hag said in United's statement. "He has been an invaluable source of support and advice to me since I arrived in English football, helping us achieve two trophies while laying down foundations for further success.

"Steve and I have been friends for 16 years since we first worked together at FC Twente and that relationship will continue as he embarks on this next challenge, as will his bond with Manchester United. All of us at the club wish Steve the best of luck in his new role."

Added McClaren: "I am delighted to have played my part in helping Erik deliver two trophies to the club and for my final game to have been our FA Cup victory over Manchester City, there can be no better note on which to end.

"I have no doubt the foundations that are in place at Manchester United will see the club challenging again soon for all the major trophies."

It will be McClaren's first head-coaching role since leaving Queens Park Rangers in 2019. It will also be his second stint as a national team head coach after being appointed England boss in 2006 but leaving just over a year later after failing to qualify for Euro 2008.

Jamaica's prospects of qualifying for a second World Cup, and first since 1998, will be boosted by the tournament's expansion to 48 teams and co-hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico getting automatic spots. Three additional places from the Concacaf region will be up for grabs.

"We are truly elated to announce the appointment of Mr. McClaren as head Coach of the Reggae Boyz," Jamaica FA president Michael Ricketts said.

"We are confident we made the right decision and we are looking forward to him guiding our nation toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup."