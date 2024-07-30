Mark Ogden discusses options for Manchester United if they were to engage in rebuilding Old Trafford. (1:39)

Where would Manchester United play if they rebuilt Old Trafford? (1:39)

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Amad Diallo is expecting "good things" this season after revealing "positive conversations" with manager Erik ten Hag about his prospects of nailing down a place in the first team.

Amad was restricted to just 12 appearances last season after suffering a knee injury during last season's summer tour.

The 22-year-old also struggled to win over Ten Hag until his extra time winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup in March.

He's already scored in a friendly against Rangers this summer and speaking on the club's preseason tour of the U.S., he says he's hopeful of playing a key role once the new season starts.

"We had a conversation, a positive conversation, and he said to me good things," Amad told a news conference at UCLA on Tuesday.

"I believe in the manager. Last season I didn't play a lot, but I think I will have good things this season.

"The manager, everyone thinks is a good guy. I speak with him and he gives me a lot of confidence."

Amad scored in Man United's preseason win over Rangers earlier this month. Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images

Amad has only played 21 times for United since his £33 million move from Atalanta in 2020. He's had spells on loan at Sunderland and Rangers during his time at Old Trafford and the Ivorian says he's ready to kick on.

"I think everyone wants to play," he added.

"That's why in the training you need to put everything to fight and start in the XI. We have a good team, good players, so the final one is the manager who decides who is on the pitch and who is on the bench. You need to be ready and everyone is important in the team."

Amad has entered the final year of his United contract, although the club have an option to extend it by another year until 2026.

The club are set to assess his future in January and the forward insists he would like to stay.

"I'm very happy here," he said.

"I think everyone is happy with me because I smile with everyone, good energy. Why not stay here all my life?"