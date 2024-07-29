Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES, California -- Christian Eriksen has said he is hopeful Manchester United's summer tour of the United States provides good preparation for the new season after suggesting a difficult trip 12 months ago contributed to their poor campaign.

The 2023 tour consisted of stops in New Jersey, San Diego, Houston and Las Vegas. This time, the club have opted for a training camp at UCLA in California and just three games in Los Angeles, San Diego and South Carolina.

"It's different being at a base and travelling less to the games," Eriksen said.

"It's also a sponsor trip at the same time as fitness, and the football was pushed a little bit backwards last season looking at it. I do think this year, the football has been pushed forward and the focus is on that."

United's players will spend the bulk of this summer's tour in Los Angeles with a 10-day camp organised on the campus of UCLA.

It's in contrast to last year, when the squad trained in New Jersey and San Diego and took flights to games in Houston and Las Vegas.

Christian Eriksen in action during Man United's preseason defeat to Arsenal. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

"There were a lot of flights in between, there were a lot of short trips for one or two days in this city and then the next one," Eriksen said.

"It did feel like a lot of stuff was going on in a very short period. This is also going to be a lot of stuff, but it does feel different already. If we speak next year or in two weeks' time maybe I can say it was better or worse, but it's feeling better."

Man United's first six games Sun, Aug. 16 20:00 Fulham (H) Sat, Aug. 24 12:30 Brighton (a) Sun, Sept. 1 16:00 Liverpool (H) Sat, Sept. 14 12:30 Southampton (a) Sat, Sept. 21 17:30 Palace (a) Sun, Sept. 29 16:30 Tottenham (H) Kick-off times shown as in UK

Eriksen has a year left on his contract at United and despite doubts about his future at Old Trafford, he insisted he wants to stay at Old Trafford.

He impressed for Denmark at Euro 2024 and after playing a reduced role for Erik ten Hag's team last season, the 32-year-old has admitted he wants to play more games.

"I have one year left so for me I am a United player," he said. "I haven't been told leave or extension, so in that sense I have one year left on the contract and I feel good, my family is feeling good living in Manchester and United is a nice club.

"In terms of the football you want to play as much as possible. But also you think in terms of: 'How do I see myself? How do I fit into the team?' And in those terms I feel good. I feel that I am in a good place."