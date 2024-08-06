Open Extended Reactions

Spain beat Colombia on penalties to enter the semifinals at the Olympics. Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Aitana Bonmatí has said she believes the Barcelona connection in the Spain team has driven their success.

There are seven Barça players, including Bonmatí and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, in Spain's 18-player squad that have reached the semifinals at the Olympics.

"We have players that have known each other for a long time," Bonmatí told ESPN ahead of Spain's semifinal against Brazil. "I speak of the Barça players, we understand football in the same way and that is reflected on the pitch. It makes it a lot easier, you know each other perfectly well. You know their moves, their strengths and all of that helps."

Bonmatí and Spain are looking to cap off a fantastic period of success at the Olympics in Paris. Spain followed their first ever Women's World Cup title in August last year by lifting their first UEFA Women's Nations League title in February.

"It's the first time we are at the Olympics," Bonmatí said. "When we started the tournament, we had the highest ambition. We are a competitive team, a winning side. We came here having won the World Cup and the Nations League. We are now one step away from the final. We want to go as far as possible."

Bonmatí, 26, has gone into the Olympics having completed a historic quadruple this season with Barça. Her side retained the Champions League and won the Liga Femenina, Copa de la Reina and Spanish Super Cup trophies.

Bonmatí was named MVP of the Champions League final, scoring Barça's opener in the 2-0 victory over Lyon.

"I'm just focused on doing well collectively," the 2023 Ballon d'Or winner said. "We've had a good season at Barça and regarding the national team, we are one step away from the final."

Bonmatí, who has spent her entire career at Barça and becomes a free agent next summer, has not ruled out an experience abroad.

Asked if she would consider playing in England or the United States, the midfielder said: "I can't tell you what's going to happen in the next few years. I live in the present. I leave the door open, I'm not someone that says never. I will see how I feel. Never say never."