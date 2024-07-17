Is Lucy Bronze's move from Barcelona to Chelsea a good one?

Open Extended Reactions

Lucy Bronze's free transfer from Barcelona to Chelsea has gathered plenty of attention, with Blues fans seemingly at odds on whether the move is the right one for the club.

Bronze, 32, is a serial winner who knows exactly what it takes to lift trophies across Europe. Since 2013, she has won 23 domestic titles, including three Women's Super League (WSL) championships in four years (two with Liverpool; one with Manchester City). She is the first British female to win the Champions League five times (three with Lyon; two with Barcelona.) She has also claimed plenty of international success with England, adding the 2019 SheBelieves Cup, 2022 European Championship and the 2023 Finalissima to her accolades.

Throughout her glittering career, the right-back has collected silverware like she was collecting Pokémon, so it is no surprise that a winning manager like former Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor, whose reign in charge of Chelsea (taking over from Emma Hayes) began on Monday, would want to bring her in.

Sources told ESPN that Bronze was bound for a move to NWSL before a late offer from Chelsea persuaded her to return to England. The Blues are getting a seasoned professional who knows the league, understands how the WSL works, and is one of the most experienced players around.

Her stellar performances for Barcelona against Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals of both 2023 and 2024 caught the eye of the club's fans -- albeit for different reasons.

So is it a good move? There are a few reasons why it makes sense, and a few why it does not.

FOR: She is a winner and leader

Lucy Bronze is one of the most experienced defenders around. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

As noted above, Bronze knows how to win. Her personal awards show how highly she is regarded among her peers. Having won the UEFA Women's Player of the Year (2014, 2017) and BBC Women's Footballer of the Year twice (2018, 2020), Bronze came second in the Ballon d'Or race in 2019, won the FIFA World Cup silver ball in the same year, and then landed the FIFA Best Women's Player of the Year in 2020.

She is not a captain, but leads her teammates with a quiet calmness. In England's friendly with the United States in October 2022, the team were aggravated over a wrong handball call on Lauren Hemp but as the players crowded around the referee, it was Bronze who calmed things down and reminded them that VAR would overturn the call.

During Barcelona's 2024 Champions League final win over Lyon, Bronze was the best player on the pitch. She was exceptional when it mattered and, given Chelsea lost the Conti Cup final and FA Cup semifinal last season, having a player who knows how to play in such high-pressure environments is of benefit to any team.

Her calmness will surely be key in Chelsea's hopes of competing across all competitions, as they rather crumbled in that regard last season. Bronze has an infectious personality, too. Even when she is not using her skills on the pitch, her teammates have praised the defender for what she does behind the scenes.

AGAINST: She is too old to make an impact

At 32, Bronze is only likely to have another few years at the top of the game. She is the oldest member of the England squad (after Rachel Daly's international retirement) and Chelsea have three players aged 30 or above: Millie Bright, Sophie Ingle and Sam Kerr. Adding a fourth is not disastrous, given that the Blues bid farewell to two of their older players -- Fran Kirby and Maren Mjelde -- at the end of last season, but it means that she will only sign a two-year deal.

Chelsea have focused on young players in recent years, with the likes of Aggie Beever-Jones, Maika Hamano and Lauren James coming to the fore. Signing Bronze adds an experienced star name who will be able to guide the younger players but her time at the club will be limited, while she will also be more vulnerable to injury as the season progresses.

The defender is also prone to the odd lapse in concentration. During the World Cup final, Bronze left her position and lost the ball, then failed to track her opponent as Olga Carmona struck to seal the decisive goal in Spain's 1-0 victory. This is not a common occurrence for Bronze and, while it can happen to any player, it does give fans some cause for concern.

FOR: Her relationship with Chelsea's players

Lucy Bronze and Lauren James could cause opponents plenty of issues. Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The 10-year age gap has not stopped Bronze from forming a strong bond with James. Having taken the Chelsea player under her wing when she joined the England setup, Bronze said she was "just there to help her" ahead of the 2023 World Cup and was one of the first players to comfort the 22-year-old after her red card against Nigeria.

With a relationship built on trust and communication, the pair have formed a wonderful partnership on the right side for England. And being able to capitalise on this and bring it to a club environment is certainly attractive to any manager.

Bronze also has plenty of experience playing with other Chelsea players. She played alongside centre-back Bright during every game of Euro 2022, and has developed a connection with both Niamh Charles and Jessica Carter. Familiarity with her teammates will be a big help in her transition to life back in WSL.

AGAINST: Chelsea don't need a right-back

The club already has two right-backs: Ashley Lawrence and Ève Périsset. Both aged 28, Lawrence played 18 times last season, while Périsset managed 10. And Bronze's arrival will likely push one of them out the exit door.

Right now, Chelsea have 37 players with 25 squad spots available, so several players will have to be offloaded before the transfer window closes. With Chelsea now under new management, there may be yet more shake-ups to the side.

Midfielder Melanie Leupolz's transfer to Real Madrid was confirmed on Wednesday after Chelsea sealed the signing of Barcelona's Julia Bartel. Which leaves you wondering if right-back was an area that needed strengthening, or if the focus could have been spent elsewhere in the squad.