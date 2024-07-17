Emily Keogh explains why Chelsea's signing of Lucy Bronze indicates their intent to win their first Champions League title. (1:01)

Chelsea have signed England international Lucy Bronze on a two-year deal following the expiry of her contract with Barcelona.

The defending Women's Super League (WSL) champions signed the 32-year-old on a free transfer after the right-back spent two seasons with Barcelona, winning nine trophies, including two Champions League titles to add to the three successive continental trophies won with Lyon.

She was also part of the Barcelona squad that won an unprecedented quadruple in the 2023-24 season.

The former Manchester City defender will link up with the new Chelsea assistant manager Camille Abily, who was part of the coaching staff when Bronze played at Lyon from 2017 to 2020.

Chelsea also have a new manager in former Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor following Emma Hayes' departure to the United States women's national team. Bronze is the third signing for the side this summer following the acquisition of Julia Bartel and Sandy Baltimore from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

"To know I'm a Chelsea player still feels a little bit surreal," Bronze said in a club statement. "It's obviously a club I know so much about and have done for such a long time. I'm really excited to be back in England. My family are so excited as well to get to more of my games.

Lucy Bronze has won five Women's Champions League titles. Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"I'm excited to be in London, to see what the capital holds and to be at a club that is renowned for winning so many trophies."

Sources told ESPN that Bronze was set for a move to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in north America however, a late but large offer from the seven-time WSL champions swayed the defender back to England.

ESPN first reported that Chelsea were set to sign the defender earlier this month.

Bronze is one of her country's most experienced and illustrious players, having made over 400 appearances in her career.

As well as clinching league titles with Liverpool, City, Lyon, and Barcelona, Bronze has played a pivotal role in several international tournaments including the Lionesses' triumphant Euro 2022 campaign.

She has received multiple individual honours and finished in second place in the 2019 Ballon d'Or Féminin voting.