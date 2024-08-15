Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder and three-time Bundesliga Player of the Season Marco Reus has signed with the LA Galaxy, a source told ESPN.
An official announcement with contract details is expected Thursday.
The 35-year-old German was out of contract this summer after closing out a lengthy run with Dortmund that began in 2012.
Recently with the Bundesliga club that reached the UEFA Champions League final in June, Reus scored 171 goals in 426 appearances across league and cup matches, as well as earning two German Cup titles (2017, 2021) and two Supercup trophies (2013, 2019).
At the international level, Reus has appeared 48 times for Germany, scoring 15 goals.
The attack-minded midfielder could be the missing piece of the puzzle for the resurgent Galaxy, who are sitting at the top of MLS' Western Conference table.
Following a dismal 2023 season that ended without a playoff spot, the Galaxy have emerged as title contenders in 2024 with the current second-highest tally of points (49) in MLS.
Led by goal scorers and chance creators such as Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil, Dejan Joveljic and Riqui Puig, the Galaxy will have even greater attacking tools with the signing of Reus as they aim to win their first MLS Cup title since 2014.
Currently on a short break after their round-of-32 exit in this year's Leagues Cup tournament, the Galaxy will return to play on Aug. 24 in a home game against Atlanta United FC. The five-time MLS Cup champions have eight games left in the regular season before the playoffs begin.
Before signing with the Galaxy, Reus was linked with a move to St. Louis City.