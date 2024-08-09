Open Extended Reactions

Lee Carsley has taken charge of England on an interim basis Photo by Matt McNulty - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Lee Carsley has been named the interim head coach of England for the start of their upcoming Nations League campaign, the English Football Association (FA) confirmed on Friday.

Carsley will be in charge of England's September fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, while the FA continue their search for a permanent manager.

The 50-year-old has been promoted from his position as head coach of the men's under-21 side, who he led to glory at the U21 European Championship in 2022.

He replaces Gareth Southgate, who stepped down from his post after eight years, following England's loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

"It's an honour to step up and lead this England squad on an interim basis," Carsley said in a statement.

"As I am very familiar with the players and the cycle of international football, it makes sense for me to guide the team while the FA continues the process to recruit a new manager.

"My main priority is to ensure continuity and our goal is to secure promotion in the UEFA Nations League."

England face Ireland in Dublin on Sept. 7 before taking on Finland at Wembley Stadium on Sept. 10.