How many gold medals has the USWNT won? Olympic history

Since its inception in 1985, the USWNT has made a powerful impact on the international soccer landscape. The U.S. has won the most gold medals in Olympic women's soccer history. Boosted by the efforts of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson, the team won its fifth gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.

Learn more about the U.S. women's national team's record at the Olympics now.

How many gold medals has the USWNT won?

The USWNT has won five gold medals, at the 2024, 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012 Summer Games. No other country has won more than once.

What other medals has the USWNT won?

The USWNT won silver in 2000 and bronze in the delayed 2020 Games.

Has the USWNT medaled at every Olympics?

The USWNT went home empty-handed only once, at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Which player has scored the most points in USWNT Olympic history?

Carli Lloyd is the top career scorer, with 10 goals. Abby Wambach takes second with nine goals. Alex Morgan rounds out the top three with six goals.

Which USWNT players have scored more than one goal in an Olympic final?

Lloyd and Tiffeny Milbrett have each scored three goals in an Olympic final.

Who has won the most gold medals with the USWNT?

Christie (Pearce) Rampone, Shannon Boxx, Heather Mitts, and Heather O'Reilly have each won three gold medals.

