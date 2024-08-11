Open Extended Reactions

Harry Kane applauds Tottenham fans on his return to the club in a preseason friendly. Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Harry Kane received a standing ovation on his return to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday but refused to lift the preseason trophy Bayern Munich won by beating Spurs in a preseason friendly.

Kane, Tottenham's all-time leading goal scorer, left to join Bayern last summer on a four-year contract in a deal worth in excess of €100 million ($110m). He started on the bench against his former club but came on for the final 10 minutes with Bayern leading 3-2, a scoreline they maintained to win the Visit Malta Cup.

He took the captain's armband when he eventually entered the pitch but passed it on ahead of the trophy presentation and opted out of lifting the silverware in front of his former teammates and fans.

The England captain, who helped England reach the final of Euro 2024, said he only returned to training on Friday and "probably shouldn't have been playing" adding he "was always going to play 10 minutes and it was good."

"Everything was really rushed through last year, so we didn't have a chance [to say goodbye], but it was great way to say thank you to all of them," said Kane, who went on a solo lap of honour at the end of the game.

"The reception I got was amazing and great to clap them around the pitch after, those who stayed behind, and I will always be thankful for every Spurs fan for the support they've given me through my whole career. It's been incredible.

"I just appreciate them seeing me and me seeing them again."

Kane and his Bayern teammate Eric Dier, who played alongside Kane during his decade at Tottenham, both received special trophies from ex-Spurs captain Ledley King on behalf of the club after the match.

Tottenham took the lead in the opening minute through Dejan Kulusevski before goals from Dayot Upamecano, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller put Bayern in control at the break. Kulusevski added a second on 61 minutes but the Premier League side couldn't find an equaliser.