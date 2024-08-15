Open Extended Reactions

João Mendes, the son of legendary Brazil forward Ronaldinho, is close to signing with English Championship side Burnley.

Burnley head coach Scott Parker confirmed the club is close to signing the 19-year-old, but also sought to play down hype over the deal as he looks to take pressure off the young Brazilian winger.

Mendes is set to arrive at Turf Moor having spent last season in Barcelona's academy.

Mendes has reportedly signed a two-year deal with Burnley, according to Brazilian outlet Globo, and Parker confirmed the two parties are close.

Parker said on Thursday: "Nothing has been officially done at this moment in time, there's something there for sure. We see him as a development player and a project but the paperwork has not been signed yet."

He added: "I get the excitement but I think it would be unfair to heap pressure on a young boy. He's coming here in a sense of development is how we see it.

"I get the excitement with the links to his father. Hopefully he comes in but there is a lot to do, different culture, different way of doing things, so I would probably dampen [that excitement] down a bit."

João Mendes is the son of football legend Ronaldinho. Photo by Noelia Deniz/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mendes came through Cruzeiro's youth system before following in his father's footsteps to Barcelona in 2023 where he was part of their under-19 side.

Ronaldinho was one of Brazil's finest players and helped the country win the 2002 World Cup.

He won the Ballon d'Or in 2005 and won LaLiga twice with Barcelona and the Champions League in 2006. He also had spells with Grêmio, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Flamengo and Atlético Mineiro.