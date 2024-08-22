Professional Footballers Australia Co-Chief Executive Beau Busch believes that the APL needs to focus on stabilising the A-League competition before embarking on expansion. (2:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Football Australia is under growing pressure to provide clarity on its plans for a national second tier (NST) amid a growing level of uncertainty throughout the Australian pyramid.

Football Australia chair Anter Isaac led a delegation that met with representatives of the eight foundation NST clubs in Sydney earlier this week, talks that federation chief executive James Johnson told reporters on Wednesday were "constructive." It was first discussions conducted face-to-face since ESPN reported that the federation was shifting focus away from a previously announced home-and-away model in favour of other formats.

The developments had led to rising tensions, with newly crowned NPLM Victoria premiers South Melbourne penning an open letter urging the federation to introduce a home-and-away competition, with president Nick Maikousis subsequently telling radio station 3XY: "We will do what we need to do, whether it's legally/politically, to make sure that the wrongs that have been undertaken, performed, written over the last 20 years don't continue. Enough is enough."

In a short statement, Football Australia said Monday's talks were "a significant milestone," but provided no insight into the next steps beyond stating parties would "continue their dialogue over the coming weeks."

Association of Australian Football Clubs (AAFC) chairperson Nick Galatas confirmed on social media that: "It was an excellent meeting yesterday. Yes, it's taking longer than expected, but we'll get there [and] get it right. Misguided policies for 20 years has consequences. FA [and] all clubs now flicking a switch at once isn't easy. Alignment takes time."

Those sentiments were echoed by Football Australia boss Johnson.

"We met with all eight foundation clubs, and we talked about different models," he said. "We've still got a bit of work to do together with the clubs but what I can say is that it was a constructive discussion.

Football Australia boss James Johnson is under pressure to finalise the federation's plans for a national second division. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

"I think everyone walked out of that meeting knowing that we've got some more work to do, but also happy that it was a constructive meeting."

Nonetheless, there remains contention over the path moving forward. While sources have told ESPN that the meeting was indeed constructive, a collection of clubs -- led by Victorian members -- were adamant that a home-and-away season must launch in 2025. Having already invested in anticipation of this format, doubts exist that other models -- especially those that would entail maintaining existing NPL commitments -- can generate the necessary interest or revenue to be worthwhile, nor they would represent a proper second tier.

However, short of a further two to four clubs that meet its set financial criteria emerging, it's understood Football Australia feels other models that would evolve over time should be pursued to ensure sustainability. Sources have previously told ESPN that a potential shift to a spring competition, following the September conclusion of NPL seasons, was one option.

Last month, APIA Leichhardt president Tony Raciti told Soccerscene that a potential delay in a home-and-away launch didn't represent "a bad process," and "if the league has to wait another year and start later, it only means the clubs care enough that we want to do it right.

"With extra preparation, I'm confident more clubs can reach the standard to join the league. In my opinion, a team in Queensland, South Australia, Tasmanian and another in Melbourne is a must and possible."

However, while discussions surrounding the NST are ongoing, it has left clubs throughout the pyramid in limbo as their 2024 seasons come to an end -- affecting their ability to plan for 2025 and beyond.

Manningham United, for instance, finished 11th in the NPLM Victoria competition in 2024, which would normally see them relegated. However, should the three foundation NST sides from Victoria -- South, Avondale, and Preston -- depart for a standalone NST, previously announced Football Victoria policy would see the Blues stay up. That same policy would also see Western United's academy and Northcote City promoted from the VPL1.

In NPLM New South Wales, there could be even greater upheaval with replacements potentially needing to be found for five NSW-based foundation clubs -- Marconi, Sydney Olympic, Wollongong, Sydney United, and APIA -- should they move into a home-and-away NST.

Though sources have previously told ESPN that providing certainty to member federations and clubs was a priority, Johnson said on Wednesday that there could be no deadline set for providing this until an NST model was determined.

"The deadline relates to the model that we end up going with," the executive said. "And we've come a long way with the second tier discussion.

"There's been a lot of work that's been done but, ultimately, we need to work with the clubs, with our member federations where clubs in the second tier are playing at the moment, and [then] ultimately make a decision.

"So right now, it's really about just making sure that we get the right model, and we've got good buy-in from a range of stakeholders across the game."