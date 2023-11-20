Socceroos coach Graham Arnold discusses the need for connectivity between state federations and the FA, and the benefits of a national second tier. (3:31)

Open Extended Reactions

LEICHARDT -- Australia's first-ever footballing national second tier (NST) will launch as a home-and-away league featuring Preston Lions, South Melbourne, Avondale, APIA Leichhardt, Marconi Stallions FC, Sydney Olympic, Sydney United 58, and Wollongong Wolves as its foundation sides.

Positioned as the division that sits below the A-League Men, Football Australia's NST will commence in March/April of 2025. The federation anticipates adding a further two to four clubs to these eight participants before kick-off, focusing on "ensuring a sustainable and diverse composition of clubs."

A 10-team competition will play home and away fixtures across 18 regular season games, plus finals, whilst a 12-team competition will play home and away fixtures across 22 regular season fixtures, plus finals.

- Listen now: The National Curriculum | The Far Post

Football Australia described the competition as "a pivotal feature" of its media rights deal that will commence in 2025, which it presently has in market, and which also features the 2027 Women's World Cup, Matildas games, Socceroos games, and the Australia Cup amongst the properties up for grabs.

"The establishment of the NST is a transformative step for Australian football, aligning perfectly with our 15-year strategic vision outlined in the XI Principles," said Football Australia chief executive James Johnson. "It symbolises our commitment to reconnecting the football pyramid and enhancing the competitiveness of our national game."

Clustered around the east coast of Australia and all bar Avondale former members of the A-League's predecessor competition the National Soccer League, the inaugural members of the NST were selected based upon financial sustainability, facilities, growth strategies, and community connection criteria.

It is understood that Football Australia prioritised clubs that could sustain the leap in costs and standards over a widespread geographic footprint in the initial founding.

"Each club demonstrated not only their readiness in terms of operational and commercial elements but also their alignment with the strategic objectives of Australian football," said Johnson.