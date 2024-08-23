Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain seem to be doing just fine without Kylian Mbappé.

PSG routed Montpellier 6-0 on Friday to make it two wins in two games in the French league as they start life without Mbappé, who left for Real Madrid this offseason.

PSG are seeking their fourth straight league title but many had expected their grip on the trophy to loosen after the departure of their star forward. So far, that hasn't been the case, with the team netting 10 goals in their opening two matches.

"There have only been two games but I'm really pleased with what I've seen," PSG coach Luis Enrique told DAZN.

"I'm very happy because it's our first home game. We wanted to give the fans some joy. It was a perfect evening. I felt it in training, the intensity of the pressing increased," he added.

"We scored six goals but we could have scored 10. Today was our night ... the players were incredible. It's a great feeling."

Bradley Barcola opened the scoring after three minutes with an angled strike from nine yards out and Marco Asensio doubled the lead with a low shot from the center of the area after being teed up by a delicate pass from João Neves.

Bradley Barcola scored twice in PSG's 6-0 win over Montpellier. Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

It was the third assist in two games for the 19-year-old Neves, who arrived from Benfica in the offseason.

Ousmane Dembélé's perfect pass gave Barcola the simplest of tap-ins for the third goal eight minutes into the second half.

"I had a lot of fun, I felt free," Barcola said. "The coach asked everyone to press together. You have to make a lot of effort, but you get used to it as you go along.

"I've realised that I can make a difference. Pushing the ball like that on the first goal is something I've been doing since I was very young."

Achraf Hakimi's side-footed volley made it 4-0 in the 57th and Warren Zaïre-Emery slotted home another on the hour mark. Substitute Lee Kang-in got his second goal in two games when he completed the rout eight minutes from time.

Montpellier have one point from their first two games.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.