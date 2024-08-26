Janusz Michallik reacts to Chelsea's 6-2 thrashing of Wolves in the Premier League. (1:37)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea are considering rivalling Juventus for the signing of Jadon Sancho, a source has told ESPN.

Manchester United are willing to let the forward leave before Friday's transfer deadline. Juventus have held talks with United, but so far an agreement has not been reached.

Sancho, according to a source, is one of a number of options being considered by Chelsea in the last week of the window.

The 24-year-old is yet to feature for United so far this season after being omitted from the squad for games against Fulham and Brighton.

He has been reintegrated at Old Trafford this summer after spending the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho came on as a late substitute in the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, but he hasn't played a competitive game for United for a year following his public fall-out with manager Erik ten Hag in August 2023.

United would prefer to secure a permanent move for Sancho but, so far, clubs have been unwilling to match their valuation of around £40 million ($52.8m).

Jadon Sancho has not featured for Manchester United in the Premier League this season. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Sancho's wages of more than £300k per week are also a stumbling block.

He has two years left on the contract he signed when he arrived from Dortmund in a £73 million deal in 2021.

United have not ruled out agreeing to an initial loan deal for Sancho, as long as there's an option or obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Scott McTominay is in talks with Napoli after United agreed a £25m fee with the Italian side on Sunday.

Should the midfielder decide to join Antonio Conte's team, sources have told ESPN it will give United greater flexibility in their negotiations to bring in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

PSG have been holding out for a fee of around £50m for the Uruguay international to recoup the money spent to sign him from Sporting last summer.