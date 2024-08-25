Erik ten Hag says he is "very pleased" with Man United's summer transfer window. (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United and Napoli have agreed a fee for Scott McTominay, a source has told ESPN.

Napoli have reached an agreement in principle for around £25 million ($33m), and McTominay has been given permission to discuss personal terms with the Italian side.

The 27-year-old was involved in United's 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Saturday after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Both Fulham and Everton have shown interest in McTominay this summer, but a source has told ESPN that he has been reluctant to join another Premier League club having been associated with United since the age of six.

Erik ten Hag has said he wants McTominay to stay at Old Trafford but the midfielder is keen for more regular football. He made 43 appearances last season, but was often used off the bench by Ten Hag.

McTominay scored seven Premier League goals and 10 in all competitions to record his best ever tally in a single season since making his first team debut under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

If McTominay finalises terms with Napoli, a source has told ESPN it will give United greater flexibility in their negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain for midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

PSG have been holding out for a fee of £51m, a valuation United have been reluctant to meet. Ugarte has been left out of both of PSG's opening Ligue 1 games so far this season and there is confidence that a deal can be agreed before Friday's transfer deadline.