Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has said he is focusing only on enjoying his football and not the fact that his contract with the club expires at the end of the season.

Salah, 32, has scored in both of Liverpool's Premier League wins this season but has been linked with a move away from the Merseyside club, with interest from the Saudi Pro League in particular.

"I just came for a season and was like: 'I have one year left so just let's enjoy it. Don't think about the contract now, don't think about anything now, let's just enjoy it,'" Salah told Sky Sports.

"I don't want to think about next year or about the future. Let's enjoy the last year and we'll see."

The Egypt international has scored 213 goals in 351 appearances for Liverpool, adding 90 assists. He joined in 2017 from Roma after spells with Basel, Chelsea and Fiorentina.

Liverpool face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday as Arne Slot looks to continue the winning start to his tenure.