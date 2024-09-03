Emily Keogh explains why Chelsea's signing of Lucy Bronze indicates their intent to win their first Champions League title. (1:01)

A new report from FIFA has said that $6.8 million was spent on women's international transfers in the mid-year window from June 1 to Sept. 1 2024, almost double what was spent during the same period in 2023.

Internationally, 1,125 transfers were registered in women's football, a new record and a 31.8% increase from the 829 transfers registered at the same point last year.

Most transfers were out-of-contract players signing a new deal with an international club, with 939 players moving on free agency, while only 109 were permanent moves that required a fee.

Money spent on transfers in women's football has also more than doubled since last year, with the average amount clubs spend on a player also increasing.

According to FIFA's report, clubs spent an average of $71,400 on each transfer that included a fee, a sharp increase from the average of $45,000 spent in 2023 and $33,800 in 2022.

The United States saw the most incoming transfers, with 128 new players. Part of this is due to the introduction of the United Soccer League (USL), which operates as a second league to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) but from autumn to summer, aligning with the international calendar.

Olivia Smith joined Liverpool from Sporting for $276,000. Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Women's Super League (WSL) saw 63 incoming transfers and 76 outgoing, resulting in $2.33m spent and $1m received in transfer fees.

The share of all transfers in women's professional football that include such a fee is continuing to increase and is now approaching 10% of the global total, according to the report.

More than $6.4 billion was spent on men's football transfers during the 2024 mid-season window.