A judge has denied a request from Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Pedro Rocha to grant a temporary injunction against his suspension, leaving him unable to continue in the position, barring an urgent appeal.

In July, just two days after Spain's men won Euro 2024, the country's Administrative Sports Court (TAD) suspended Rocha from holding management positions in sporting bodies for two years, ruling that he had exceeded his authority in a decision taken after the departure of predecessor Luis Rubiales.

Rocha applied for an injunction while a judge considered the matter, arguing that the failure to grant one would leave him unable to stand in the RFEF's upcoming presidential elections, due this month.

That request was refused by Madrid's National High Court on Monday. The judge found that Rocha "did not provide any evidence" to support his claim that he would suffer "irreparable damage" without an injunction.

"There is no evidence of the reality of the damages invoked, especially when the elections to the General Assembly of the RFEF have not yet been called," the judge said.

Unless Rocha is successful in an urgent appeal, he would not be able to stand for president this month, bringing his brief reign in charge of Spanish football's governing body to an end.

Rocha took temporary charge of the RFEF as acting president when Rubiales -- who was facing a criminal investigation and a FIFA suspension over kissing player Jenni Hermoso without her consent after Spain won the Women's World Cup -- resigned in 2023.

A judge ruled that Pedro Rocha cannot continue stand for president in federation elections. JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

He had previously been a vice president at the federation, working closely with Rubiales.

After Rubiales' departure, Rocha and the committee in temporary charge of the RFEF implemented a series of reforms in a wide-ranging shake-up of the federation.

One of them was the firing of then secretary general Andreu Camps in September 2023.

In July, Spain's Administrative Sports Court found that Rocha had committed a "very serious" offence in dismissing Camps, a decision which exceeded his authority.

The RFEF is set to play a key role in the organising of the 2030 World Cup, which Spain is due to host alongside Portugal and Morocco.