Netherlands international forward Memphis Depay has finalized a free-agent deal to join Brazilian powerhouse Corinthians, sources told ESPN.

Depay, 30, is set to join the Sao Paulo-based club on a two-year deal, sources said. He's expected to arrive in Brazil next week and be officially introduced to Corinthians fans ahead of the Copa Brasil match against Juventude on Thursday.

After scoring 13 goals in 22 starts for Barcelona from 2021-23, he joined Atlético Madrid last season and managed only nine goals in 12 starts. His best club season came in 2014-15 with PSV Eindhoven, where he was the top scorer with 22 goals and five assists.

That form sparked a €34 million transfer to Manchester United, but his time at Old Trafford was marked by problems on and off the field. He scored just seven goals and three assists in 45 games.

Depay has been a key player for the Netherlands national team, scoring 46 goals in 98 appearances since 2013. He is the country's second all-time goal scorer behind Robin van Persie.