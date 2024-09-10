USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino's career honors, trophies

The U.S. Soccer Federation has officially announced manager Mauricio Pochettino as the next coach of the United States men's national team, replacing Gregg Berhalter who led the team from 2018 through the expiration of his contract in 2022. Berhalter was rehired in 2023, but fired shortly after the USMNT was eliminated from the group stage at the 2024 Copa America.
Pochettino joins the squad at a pivotal time, as the United States are preparing to host its first World Cup since 1994 in 2026. The Argentinian manager has never coached a national team before but has a history with some of Europe's heavyweights.
Before making his way to the touchline, Pochettino spent over a decade as a center-back across clubs, some of which he would go on to manage, like Espanyol and Paris Saint-Germain. He finished his time as a player with multiple caps for the Argentinian national team and over a dozen league goals.
Here are key accomplishments in his coaching career.
Teams managed
United States men's national team, 2024-present
Chelsea, 2023-2024
Paris Saint-Germain, 2021-2022
Tottenham Hotspur, 2014-2019
Southampton, 2013-2014
Espanyol, 2009-2012
Trophies and honors
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1 winner - 2021-2022
Coupe de France - 2020-21
Trophée des Champions - 2020
Chelsea
EFL Cup runner-up - 2023-2024
Tottenham Hotspur
Champions League runner-up - 2018-2019
EFL Cup runner-up - 2014-2015
Premier League Manager of the Month: September 2015, February 2016, April 2017
London Football Awards Manager of the Year: 2018-19
Southampton
Premier League Manager of the Month: October 2013
