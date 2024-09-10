USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino's career honors, trophies

Open Extended Reactions

The U.S. Soccer Federation has officially announced manager Mauricio Pochettino as the next coach of the United States men's national team, replacing Gregg Berhalter who led the team from 2018 through the expiration of his contract in 2022. Berhalter was rehired in 2023, but fired shortly after the USMNT was eliminated from the group stage at the 2024 Copa America.

Pochettino joins the squad at a pivotal time, as the United States are preparing to host its first World Cup since 1994 in 2026. The Argentinian manager has never coached a national team before but has a history with some of Europe's heavyweights.

Before making his way to the touchline, Pochettino spent over a decade as a center-back across clubs, some of which he would go on to manage, like Espanyol and Paris Saint-Germain. He finished his time as a player with multiple caps for the Argentinian national team and over a dozen league goals.

Here are key accomplishments in his coaching career.

Teams managed

United States men's national team, 2024-present

Chelsea, 2023-2024

Paris Saint-Germain, 2021-2022

Tottenham Hotspur, 2014-2019

Southampton, 2013-2014

Espanyol, 2009-2012

Trophies and honors

Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 winner - 2021-2022

Coupe de France - 2020-21

Trophée des Champions - 2020

Chelsea

EFL Cup runner-up - 2023-2024

Tottenham Hotspur

Champions League runner-up - 2018-2019

EFL Cup runner-up - 2014-2015

Premier League Manager of the Month: September 2015, February 2016, April 2017

London Football Awards Manager of the Year: 2018-19

Southampton

Premier League Manager of the Month: October 2013

