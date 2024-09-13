Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid have said they've decided to "provisionally reschedule" all upcoming concerts at their Santiago Bernabéu stadium over noise concerns, after complaints from local residents.

Neighbours have expressed concerns about noise levels at the redeveloped, city centre stadium after it began hosting concerts this year, with artists including Taylor Swift and Karol G performing at the venue.

The ability to host concerts and other live events, as well as Real Madrid's home games, was a key part of the stadium's redevelopment as a year-round entertainment hub.

"Real Madrid C. F. hereby announces that it has decided to provisionally reschedule the calendar of events and concerts at the Santiago Bernabéu," the club said on Friday.

"This decision is part of a series of measures that the club has been taking to ensure strict compliance with current municipal regulations during concerts.

Taylor Swift performed at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu stadium in May. Xavi Torrent/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"Despite the soundproofing of the Santiago Bernabéu and the additional measures that have been put in place, compliance with these regulations by the various organisers and promoters has been hampered by the challenge of meeting all the requirements.

"Real Madrid will continue to work to ensure that during concerts there are the precise conditions in the production and broadcasting of sound that allow concerts to be held at our stadium."

Spanish artists Dellafuente, Aitana and Lola Indigo had been due to perform at the Bernabéu in November and December this year, and in March 2025 respectively.

The club said new dates would be announced soon, and other, non-musical events, would continue to take place at the stadium.

Earlier this week, Madrid's town hall admitted that concerts at the Bernabéu were still breaching noise limits, despite attempts to deal with the issue in recent months.