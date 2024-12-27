West Ham vs Liverpool: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Arne Slot praises Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and comments on the club's contract talks before the January transfer window opens. (1:38)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool may not have begun the Premier League season as clear title favourites, but Arne Slot's side have taken that mantle after a superb first half of the campaign that has seen them open up a six-point gap at the top of the table.

The Merseyside club have won all but four of their 17 league games this season, losing only once. Slot will be hoping his side can maintain their impressive form on Sunday when they travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United.

Julen Lopetegui has seemed just moments away from being sacked at times this season, but a mini revival of late has seen the club move firmly toward mid-table.

Can the Hammers end Liverpool's stellar recent run?

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Key details:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 29 at 5.15 p.m. GMT (12.15 p.m. ET).

Venue: London Stadium, London

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Darren England

How to watch:

The match is available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK and on NBC in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

Team news:

West Ham

Lukasz Fabianski, GK, Head, OUT -- Estimated return date: Unknown

Max Kilman, D, Shoulder, DOUBT

Guido Rodríguez, M, SUSPENDED -- Due back Jan. 4

Tomás Soucek, M, SUSPENDED -- Due back Jan. 4

Michail Antonio, F, Leg fracture, OUT -- Estimated return date: Unknown

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski suffered a nasty-looking head injury during West Ham's win over Southampton on Boxing Day. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Liverpool

Conor Bradley, D, Hamstring, OUT -- Estimated return date: Jan. 5

Ibrahima Konaté, D, Unspecified injury, OUT -- Estimated return date: Unknown

Dominik Szoboszlai, M, SUPSENDED -- Due back Jan. 5

Expected lineups:

West Ham

GK: Alphonse Areola

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka | CB: Jean-Clair Todibo | CB: Kostantinos Mavropanos | LB: Emerson

CDM: Edson Álvarez | CM: Mohammed Kudus | CM: Lucas Paquetá

RW: Jarrod Bowen | ST: Niclas Füllkrug | LW: Carlos Soler

Mohamed Salah's sensational form in front of goal is spearheading Liverpool's title charge this season. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool

GK: Alisson

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold | CB: Joe Gomez | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andrew Robertson

CDM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Curtis Jones | CM: Alexis Mac Allister

RW: Mohamed Salah | ST: Diogo Jota | LW: Luis Díaz

Latest news and analysis:

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has said the club is in "constant talks" with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold as uncertainty over the trio's long-term futures continues.

ESPN correspondent Beth Lindop writes Liverpool fans can begin to dream that Arne Slot's side are firmly in the driver's seat to win the Premier League title.

Luis Miguel Echegaray picks the best of football in 2024, including top players, best goals, games and much more.