West Ham vs Liverpool: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Liverpool may not have begun the Premier League season as clear title favourites, but Arne Slot's side have taken that mantle after a superb first half of the campaign that has seen them open up a six-point gap at the top of the table.
The Merseyside club have won all but four of their 17 league games this season, losing only once. Slot will be hoping his side can maintain their impressive form on Sunday when they travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United.
Julen Lopetegui has seemed just moments away from being sacked at times this season, but a mini revival of late has seen the club move firmly toward mid-table.
Can the Hammers end Liverpool's stellar recent run?
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.
Key details:
Date: Sunday, Dec. 29 at 5.15 p.m. GMT (12.15 p.m. ET).
Venue: London Stadium, London
Referee: Anthony Taylor
VAR: Darren England
How to watch:
The match is available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK and on NBC in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.
Team news:
West Ham
Lukasz Fabianski, GK, Head, OUT -- Estimated return date: Unknown
Max Kilman, D, Shoulder, DOUBT
Guido Rodríguez, M, SUSPENDED -- Due back Jan. 4
Tomás Soucek, M, SUSPENDED -- Due back Jan. 4
Michail Antonio, F, Leg fracture, OUT -- Estimated return date: Unknown
Liverpool
Conor Bradley, D, Hamstring, OUT -- Estimated return date: Jan. 5
Ibrahima Konaté, D, Unspecified injury, OUT -- Estimated return date: Unknown
Dominik Szoboszlai, M, SUPSENDED -- Due back Jan. 5
Expected lineups:
West Ham
GK: Alphonse Areola
RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka | CB: Jean-Clair Todibo | CB: Kostantinos Mavropanos | LB: Emerson
CDM: Edson Álvarez | CM: Mohammed Kudus | CM: Lucas Paquetá
RW: Jarrod Bowen | ST: Niclas Füllkrug | LW: Carlos Soler
Liverpool
GK: Alisson
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold | CB: Joe Gomez | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andrew Robertson
CDM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Curtis Jones | CM: Alexis Mac Allister
RW: Mohamed Salah | ST: Diogo Jota | LW: Luis Díaz
Latest news and analysis:
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has said the club is in "constant talks" with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold as uncertainty over the trio's long-term futures continues.
ESPN correspondent Beth Lindop writes Liverpool fans can begin to dream that Arne Slot's side are firmly in the driver's seat to win the Premier League title.
Luis Miguel Echegaray picks the best of football in 2024, including top players, best goals, games and much more.