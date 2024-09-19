Chhetri scores brace as Bengaluru beat Hyderabad - matchweek 2 of ISL 2024-25

Open Extended Reactions

The ISL can be a hectic affair with matches happening almost daily (sometimes twice a day) so to help you keep track of all the goings on, we will be putting out this rolling report after every match herein on. In this report, we look at all the games that will happen in the days leading up to a rest day.

ISL Standings | ISL Results and Fixtures

The report on all matches from matchweek 1 is here.

Here are the details for matchweek 2 of ISL 2024-25 with the latest match report coming first.

Bengaluru FC 3-0 Hyderabad FC

(Rahul Bheke 5', Sunil Chhetri 85' (P), 90+4').

Bengaluru FC made it two wins in two in the ISL this season after a 3-0 win over Hyderabad FC at the Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday night, thanks to an early header from Rahul Bheke and a late Sunil Chhetri brace. It was a hard-fought result for Bengaluru against a Hyderabad side that started with 11 Indians, who all gave good accounts of themselves.

Bengaluru boss Gerard Zaragoza made two changes to the side that beat East Bengal in their opener, with Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Chinglensana Singh replacing Chhetri and Aleksandar Jovanovic. For Hyderabad, Thangboi Singto handed club debuts to six players, including former Bengaluru players Lenny Rodrigues and Parag Shrivas.

The match couldn't have started worse for Hyderabad as the hosts' stand-in captain Bheke gave them the lead in the fourth minute off a Vinith Venkatesh corner to the far post, which saw the defender unmarked and left with an easy tap in to the corner.

Devendra Murgaonkar had a big chance to equalise for Hyderabad just four minutes later, after a sensational cross from Parag, but he put his shot over the bar from close range. They also had chances off a couple of corners of their own, but Alex Saji and Leander D'Cunha both put their headers wide and let Bengaluru off the hook.

In the second half, it was Bengaluru who controlled the game even though they couldn't extend their lead until the last ten minutes, when the excellent Roshan Singh was brought down in the box, and Chhetri made no mistake in converting the spot kick for his first goal of the season.

In second half stoppage time, Chhetri put the icing on the Bengaluru cake with a header from close range that put him level with Bart Ogbeche at the top of the ISL's all-time top-scorers list.