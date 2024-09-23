ESPN FC's Mark Donaldson and Janusz Michallik discuss how Liverpool boss Arne Slot is getting the best out of his squad, in particular Luis Díaz, following their 3-0 win over Bournemouth. (1:34)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has said he welcomes criticism from manager Arne Slot in order to become a feared defender in Europe.

The 25-year-old has garnered a reputation for his attacking prowess but has also been plagued by a less glittering narrative over the defensive side of his game. However, speaking after Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday, he said he wants Slot to help him turn that around.

"I said to him [Slot] that I would like to be the defender that no one wants to come up against in Europe," Alexander-Arnold said.

"We agreed that he will be harsh on me," he added. "If any time an attacker gets by me and gets past me, he will call it out in meetings, and individual meetings, and say this cannot happen. We go through every game together and he highlights where he wants me to improve. Even after the Milan game, we had about 20 clips going through what I could have done better and the good parts as well.

"It is really refreshing to have a manager who will help and guide and teach me how to be better as a player. I am someone who wants to learn, someone who wants to be the best and someone who strives to be the best ever."

Alexander-Arnold railed against the perception that he is poor at defending, although he admitted it can be hard to dispel.

Trent Alexander-Arnold said he wants Liverpool manager Arne Slot to help him become a feared defender in Europe. Carl Recine/Getty Images

"I think that perception was perhaps harsh if I am honest," Alexander-Arnold said. "It was a big perception and it was hard to kind of shrug off with just one good defensive game. But when you put a lot together... we have had four out of five clean sheets [in the league], and that is exceptional from a back line.

"Defences win championships -- that is the old saying and being part of that defence means I have responsibilities to make sure my winger doesn't get a sniff in the game. I lay targets for every game, such as how many times I am dribbled past, how many times does he get a cross in, how many times a shot. Then I look back on it."

Alexander-Arnold registered his first assist of the season against Bournenmouth, with the victory taking the side to second in the Premier League, just one point behind Manchester City.