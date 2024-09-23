Carlo Ancelotti confirms Jude Bellingham will play with protective strapping on his shoulder for Real Madrid. (0:54)

Open Extended Reactions

Carlo Ancelotti has denied that Jude Bellingham's ongoing shoulder problem is a concern, although he admitted the midfielder will go back to wearing protection for Real Madrid's game against Alavés.

Bellingham dislocated his left shoulder in November 2023 but has so far not undergone surgery, opting for a more conservative approach which saw him wear protective strapping for much of last season.

He had played without it so far this campaign, but fell awkardly on his shoulder early in Madrid's 4-1 win over Espanyol on Saturday, requiring treatment.

"It's the same shoulder as last year," Ancelotti said in a news conference, ahead of Tuesday's game. "The problem he had the other day hasn't affected him. He'll wear protection, just to be safe, but he's available, he'll play."

Ancelotti refused to confirm how many changes he'll make for the Alavés game, after he rested Vinícius Júnior -- who came off the bench to score -- Antonio Rüdiger and Ferland Mendy against Espanyol.

"We'll evaluate that tomorrow, I won't give the team today," he said, when asked if Kylian Mbappé could drop out of the starting eleven. "But this is a moment where we have to rotate."

After hosting Alavés, Madrid will travel to the Metropolitano to face Atlético Madrid in the derby this weekend.

Ancelotti praised the contribution so far this season of teenage forward Endrick, who has already scored in both LaLiga and the Champions League, and won a penalty against Espanyol.

Jude Bellingham dislocated his left shoulder in November 2023. Valerio Pennicino - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"He knows to be patient, he understands," Ancelotti said. "Every day he trains with the best forwards in the world, he understands his role perfectly... He's very professional, very mature. He'll get his minutes when we need him."

Ancelotti also confirmed that Mendy -- who he has previously called the world's best defensive left-back -- has signed a new contract at the club, with his previous deal due to expire next summer.

"He's signed a new contract, he's doing well," Ancelotti said. "His defensive level is very high... We have a left winger [Vinícius] who's very strong, so we don't ask a lot of him in attack, but he could do it."