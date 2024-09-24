Crystal Dunn reveals what Emma Hayes has brought to the U.S. women's national team after winning gold in the Paris Olympics. (1:06)

Dunn: Emma Hayes gets the best out of USWNT (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Twila Kilgore, who served as the United States women's national team's interim coach for nearly nine months ahead of the arrival of head coach Emma Hayes in May, has departed U.S. Soccer "to pursue other coaching opportunities," the federation said on Tuesday.

Kilgore's tenure as interim coach, and her collaboration with Hayes ahead of the head coach's arrival, was crucial to the USWNT ultimately winning the 2024 Olympic gold medal. She stayed on as assistant coach after Hayes took over the head coach role.

"Twila stepped into a difficult situation when she took over after the World Cup," Hayes said in a statement.

"Her contributions to our team were invaluable. I am a big proponent of opportunities for female coaches, and we need more coaches in the United States like Twila. She is a role model for many other women following in her path and whichever team is her next one, they will be getting an excellent coach and human."

U.S. Soccer did not specify where Kilgore's next coaching opportunity would be.

Kilgore oversaw the USWNT for 14 games from August 2023 to May 2024, the longest interim tenure in program history.

She guided the team to victory in the rebranded Concacaf W Gold Cup in March. Kilgore took over the interim coaching tag following the USWNT's worst finish at a major tournament.

The Americans were bounced from the 2023 World Cup in the round of 16 after a penalty-shootout loss to Sweden.

Former head coach Vlatko Andonovski resigned and Kilgore, who was an assistant for Andonovski, took over.

As interim coach, Twila Kilgore led the USWNT to a Concacaf W Gold Cup victory. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Hayes was hired by U.S. Soccer in November 2023 but negotiated to finish the European season with England's Chelsea, meaning Hayes only arrived on the sidelines with the USWNT less than two months before the start of the Olympics.

Kilgore and Hayes met frequently on the phone and in person to collaborate on decisions throughout the interim period. Hayes then took over for four games ahead of the Olympics, and the USWNT won all six matches to earn its first gold medal since 2012.

"I am thankful for the opportunities, trust and support I have received from leadership, staff, players, and fans over the past three years," Kilgore said in a statement. "Being a part of this storied program as both an assistant and interim head coach has been both a privilege and rewarding experience.

"What this group has accomplished during a time of transition is a testament to all involved and I believe an indication of continued success to come. I'm not only leaving with a gold medal run, but also with incredible experiences, meaningful relationships and new ambitions."

There are several head coach and general manager vacancies in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), where Kilgore has experience.

She served as an assistant coach for the Houston Dash for nearly three years.

Kilgore was the first American-born woman to earn a U.S. Soccer Pro license -- the highest coaching badge in the country.

She also has a UEFA "A" Coaching License. Prior to her time in the NWSL and with the U.S. senior team, Kilgore worked extensively with U.S. youth national teams. Houston is without a general manager after firing Alex Singer in July and has been without head coach Fran Alonso for nearly three months.

Alonso was first listed as ill and has since been described as on personal leave, with no further information.

Erik Ustruck is serving as an advisor to facilitate roster moves, ESPN previously reported. San Diego Wave FC has also been without a head coach since firing Casey Stoney in June.

Expansion team Utah Royals FC has been operating with interim coach Jimmy Coenraets in charge since the firing of Amy Rodriguez in late June.

San Diego, Houston, and Utah are the bottom three teams in the NWSL table.

Bay FC, also an expansion team, has been without an official general manager since June, when Lucy Rushton resigned. Upon Rushton's resignation, Matt Potter was elevated to "head of football and interim sporting director."