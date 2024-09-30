Open Extended Reactions

Grace Clinton has started the season well for unbeaten Man United. Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

After over five years of talk that the gap between the top teams and the rest in the Women's Super League (WSL) is closing, the weekend's tight results finally reflected the league's growth -- save for Chelsea's 7-0 drubbing of newly promoted Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere across Europe, champions thrashing minnows was the order of the day as 10-woman Bayern Munich dispatching Werder Bremen, Roma brushed aside Napoli, Barcelona hit Granada for ten, and Lyon scored six against Strasbourg.

Here, our experts react to the biggest moments in European women's soccer.

Clinton shines for Man United again

Grace Clinton returned to Manchester United from a successful loan spell at Tottenham over the summer and has seamlessly integrated into Marc Skinner's squad. The 21-year-old has started the 2024-25 campaign in the best way possible, scoring in each of her first two games to help United secure back-to-back wins.

Although she signed for United in 2022, Clinton only made her debut last weekend, having spent time on loan with Bristol City and Spurs respectively. But, now she is back in Manchester, she has established herself in United's midfield, bringing creativity and vision that could prove pivotal in avoiding a repeat of last season's fifth-place finish.

There was a fear among fans that Clinton would be confined to the bench once she returned. However, her impressive start is proving exactly why United fought so hard to keep her and why she should be leading United's title charge. -- Emily Keogh

Chelsea hit seven to boost GD

Since Sonia Bompastor took charge this summer, Chelsea have netted eight WSL goals and conceded none. In fact, after two games, Man United are the only other team with consecutive clean sheets so far this season.

But despite the impressive results -- a 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace, reminiscent of Emma Hayes' Chelsea sides, and a 1-0 win over Villa on the opening day -- Bompastor admits the Blues remain a "work in progress" and says there are plenty areas needing refinement.

Given how last season's title (their fifth consecutive one) relied on goal difference, Chelsea's early goal-scoring charge could be crucial when the 22-game season ends in May. Indeed, with rivals Man City, Arsenal and Man United all sealing tight 1-0 wins across the WSL over the weekend, the clinical display against bottom-club Palace will only benefit Bompastor's side in what promises to be a close title race.

Newly promoted Palace have now let in 11 goals from their two games, so the WSL title contenders will all be looking to take advantage when that fixture arrives. -- EK