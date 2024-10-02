Open Extended Reactions

Suffice to say, the opening round of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite did not go according to plan for two of the J1 League's representatives.

Expected to go far in the tournament, Yokohama F. Marinos - runners-up last season - fell to a shocking 7-3 loss to debutants Gwangju FC, while Vissel Kobe could only muster a 0-0 draw away to Thailand's Buriram United.

Kawasaki Frontale were the only side to give Japanese football any joy a fortnight ago but, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat of their own to Gwangju on Tuesday, it was time for their compatriots to get their respective campaigns up and running the following evening.

Up against a Shandong Taishan outfit who impressed in a 3-1 victory over Central Coast Mariners last time out, Vissel took a 14th-minute lead when Taisei Miyashiro climbed highest inside the area to head home a Takahiro Ogihara freekick although the visitors would respond through a Cryzan strike two minutes before the half-hour mark.

Nonetheless, six minutes after the restart, as he found space on the edge of the area, Gōtoku Sakai would net what proved to be the winner with a speculative effort that took a wicked deflection before looping into the back of the net over a hapless Wang Dalei.

There may have been a touch of fortune in the manner in which they grabbed the decisive goal for a 2-1 triumph, but there was still an impressive level of professionalism shown by Vissel as they managed the contest -- especially in the closing stages when tempers boiled over and threatened to evolve into something ugly.

A brutal challenge by Gao Zhunyi on Jean Patric -- as the Vissel substitute looked to wind the clock down by the corner flag -- was bad enough as it is, but he then angered the hosts further as he stood over his fallen opponent and mouthed off at him.

The flashpoint led to both benches spilling onto the field with Shandong coach Choi Kang-Hee, and not Gao, seemingly shown a red card shortly after.

Even when play looked set to resume a prolonged delay, Vissel defender Matheus Thuler then decided to reignite the argument with the Shandong bench -- earning himself a caution.

Wednesday's AFC Champions League Elite clash between Vissel Kobe and Shandong Taishan finished with unsavoury scenes as tempers boiled over in the closing stages -- with visiting coach Choi Kang-Hee sent off in the aftermath. Paul Miller/Getty Images

With Choi refusing to leave his seat, the game was halted again and -- as it entered its 105th minute -- the fact that the referee blew the final whistle immediately after it restarted further incensed the Shandong contingent as they stormed onto the pitch to confront the match officials, who needed had to be kept at arm's length by technical staff.

Sakai, already the hero on the scoresheet, was also an example of maturity to follow as urged his teammates to head off the playing area as quickly as possible to avoid further drama -- having earlier restrained Thuler, possibly saving the Brazilian from getting sent off.

There was far less drama and tension 580 kilometres away over in Yokohama but an equal amount of excitement, aside for the travelling Ulsan HD contingent as their team were put to the sword in an emphatic 4-0 win for Marinos.

After Kota Watanabe had handed them the lead as early as the fourth minute, Marinos were always in control after Takuma Nishimura doubled their advantage a minute before the break.

And as the game entered its closing stages and Ulsan began to push more players forward in search of a response, Marinos would twice hit them on the counter -- with Anderson Lopes and Kota Mizunuma applying the finishing touches -- to round off a comprehensive victory.

They may not have began their ACL Elite campaigns in the best possible way.

But, even as they did so in contrasting fashion, both Vissel and Marinos look to have awoken from their slumber.