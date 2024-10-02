Rob Dawson updates on the growing pressure Erik ten Hag finds himself under with tough fixtures on the horizon for Manchester United. (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

PORTO, Portugal -- Erik ten Hag has insisted he retains the faith of Manchester United's leadership, but admitted his players must show a reaction to the defeat to Tottenham when they play FC Porto.

Ten Hag has come under severe pressure following the chastening 3-0 defeat to Spurs on Sunday.

The Dutchman has revealed he's held conversations with the club's leadership team since the result, which left United 13th in the Premier League table.

He will lead his team in their Europa League tie against Porto at Estadio do Dragao on Thursday and admitted his players must bounce back quickly to brighten the mood around the club.

"We talk every day," Ten Hag told a news conference on Wednesday. "It's a long-term project. It's a long-term union. We will keep going in that process. We will talk every day. Every day we will evaluate, review the process and where it's necessary, we will make our decisions.

"As always when we are not winning, we are very disappointed and we are also mad, mad with ourselves and especially when you lose a game like Sunday.

"We are mad and from the madness we have to get motivation and go onto the next game."

CEO Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth both publicly backed Ten Hag before the defeat to Liverpool in early September.

Sources have told ESPN that despite the run of poor form, the club intend to stick with the 54-year-old until at least after Sunday's trip to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Ten Hag was asked whether United's leadership had privately offered a vote of confidence since the defeat to Tottenham, but the former Ajax coach told reporters it was not needed.

Erik ten Hag has come under pressure following Manchester United's dismal start to the season. Getty

"It's not necessary to give me confidence," he said.

"We talk every day about how we can improve this club and this team. How we can co-operate, how can we improve the processes; that is what we are talking about."

While Porto warmed up for United with a 4-0 win over Arouca Sunday, Ten Hag's team are on a three-match winless run. But Porto coach Vitor Bruno is adamant it's not a good time to play their Premier League visitors.

"I know what you mean, talking about the last match," Bruno said. "But no, not at all. Exactly the opposite. We always see them as a threat. I've heard a lot of people saying that he was coming with a rope around his neck but it would be a huge mistake [to underestimate them]. We are talking about world-class players."

Kobbie Mainoo is set to be available to face Porto despite limping off during the first half against Spurs. The England midfielder trained at Carrington on Wednesday morning, but Mason Mount was absent after suffering a head injury against Tottenham.

United's trip to Portugal on Wednesday afternoon was delayed because of fog in Porto leading to Ten Hag's news conference being delayed for more than two hours.