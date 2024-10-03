Craig Burley breaks down what went wrong for Real Madrid in their Champions League defeat vs. Lille. (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid forward Endrick has said he isn't affected by outside criticism after a defeat, stating "that's what football is."

Endrick, who joined Los Blancos this summer from Palmeiras, became Madrid's youngest player to start in a Champions League game aged 18 years and 73 days in Wednesday's 1-0 loss at Lille.

Asked about handling negative comments after defeats when playing for Madrid, Endrick said: "To be honest, I don't see anything. That's what football is; you can score a goal today, and everyone is excited, but when you lose, they throw you down.

"This happened to me, a long time ago, when I was at Palmeiras. I learned not to see. I press that little 'it doesn't matter' button. I only follow the advice of my coach and my teammates.

"That's what's important. What comes from outside, I don't care at all."

Despite the unexpected loss, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he was pleased with Endrick's performance.

The Brazil forward had one shot on target and was booked during the 57 minutes he was on the pitch.

Endrick was booked during Real Madrid's defeat to Lille SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

Ancelotti said of Endrick after the game: "He did well, he had a very clear opportunity. He lacked the finishing but he is young and has quality to be with us."

Endrick, who had scored as a substitute against Stuttgart on his Champions League debut, admitted it was a different challenge to start for Madrid, adding that he is learning a lot from Italian veteran Ancelotti.

"It's an incredible feeling," Endrick said. "I'm at the biggest club in the world. It's hard to play from the start.

"Ancelotti always calls me to talk, says how important it is for me to be here. I'm learning from others, I'm happy to be here. He asks me to play calmly, to be happy, and this match was no different. When I knew I was going to play, he told me to stay calm, play my game. I think I'm happy to be training with Ancelotti, who is a great coach, as everyone knows. I'm happy to be learning a lot from him."

Madrid, who saw their 36-game unbeaten streak end on Wednesday, are back in action on Saturday when they host Villarreal in LaLiga.