Craig Burley breaks down what went wrong for Real Madrid in their Champions League defeat vs. Lille. (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger has said it's "quite scary" how good Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal is at the age of 17.

Yamal broke onto the scene for Barcelona as a 16-year-old last season but it was his performances at Euro 2024 that saw his profile skyrocket. He starred in Spain's triumph at the tournament and was voted Young Player of the Tournament.

"You have to give credit where credit is due," Rudiger told The Inside Scoop podcast when asked about Yamal.

"He is 17, it's ridiculous. The player he is already for them [Barça] at 17, it's quite scary. What he did in the Euros, you have to give kudos to him. He has a great future ahead.

"I think they [Barça] have a player who has a [big] career and hopefully, he will stay healthy."

Rudiger, 31, will face Yamal when Madrid host Barça in the Clásico on Oct. 26 (stream live at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in the US).

Yamal has scored four goals and set up five more in 10 league appearances for the LaLiga leaders this seaason.

photo caption="Antonio Rudiger and Lamine Yamal will meet in LaLiga later this month.">

Meanwhile, Marca reported Toni Kroos saying on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast that he can't be tempted out of retirement despite Madrid's problems replacing him in midfield this season.

"My departure is unmovable. We have to accept it and it doesn't do anyone any good to say: 'He's not here,'" he said.

"It's a compliment to have been important, but you have to adapt."

"Real Madrid adapted when Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Sergio] Ramos left ... they always adapt and continue winning. We have won the Champions League twice without, for example, the two mentioned, although they were very important and are absolute legends.

"The same thing will happen now. All Real Madrid players are very good in their own way. They just have to find a way to play to win and they will. It does not change if individual players are missing.

"I hope it happens as soon as possible, so that not everyone always has to hear: 'Kroos is not here.'"