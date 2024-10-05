Open Extended Reactions

Jordan Nobbs has become the all time leading appearance-maker in WSL history. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

Aston Villa and England midfielder Jordan Nobbs broke the record for the most Women's Super League (WSL) appearances in the 4-2 defeat against Brighton on Saturday.

The 31-year-old played her 193rd WSL game to move ahead of Chelsea's Sophie Ingle, who previously held the record. Wales international Ingle was ruled out for the season in September following an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Nobbs equalled Ingle's record last weekend when she started for Villa against Tottenham in their 2-2 draw at Villa Park.

Nobbs began her career in Sunderland when the league was still the FA Women's Premier League National Division and moved to Arsenal in 2010, when the WSL was founded, and remained there for 13 years.

Nobbs made 157 league appearances and won the WSL three times, the FA Cup four times, and the League Cup five times with Arsenal before moving to Aston Villa in January 2023.