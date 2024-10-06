Kansas City Current striker Temwa Chawinga ties Sam Kerr's scoring record with her 18th goal in her first NWSL season. (0:36)

Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga tied the record for goals scored in a single National Women's Soccer League season with her tally two minutes into Saturday's 2-0 win over Racing Louisville.

The goal was Chawinga's 18th of the season, tying the record Sam Kerr set with the Chicago Red Stars in 2019.

Chawinga latched onto a through ball from Brazilian international Debinha inside the box for the record-tying goal.

The tally puts Chawinga five goals clear of the next leading scorer, the Orlando Pride's Barbra Banda.

It was Chawinga's first goal against Racing Louisville, marking the 12th different opponent she's scored against in 2024. No player had previously found the net against more than nine different teams in the same season.

Chawinga, a Malawi international, is playing in her first season in the NWSL after arriving in the offseason from the Chinese Women's Super League. Her older sister, Tabitha, signed for Lyon this summer.

Kerr scored 18 goals in 21 regular-season matches in 2019, averaging 0.87 goals per 90 minutes. The season was 24 games long that year.

Chawinga's 18th goal came moments into her 23rd game of the season. Chawinga averaged 0.81 goals per 90 minutes entering the match.

Neither Kerr nor Chawinga scored any of their 18 goals from the penalty spot.

Kerr remains the NWSL leader in regular-season goals with 77 goals over seven seasons.