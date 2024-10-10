Craig Burley wonders if Lee Carsley's "gung ho" approach in the 2-1 loss to Greece will hinder his chances of securing the full-time role as England coach. (2:15)

England interim manager Lee Carsley has distanced himself from taking the job full time by suggesting he would be happy to return to his previous role as the Under-21 boss.

Carsley is favourite to succeed Gareth Southgate as permanent manager after being put in charge by the FA for three international breaks in September, October and November, and looked to have boosted his chances with wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland last month.

But speaking after a shocking 2-1 defeat to Greece -- England's first-ever loss to the Greeks -- at Wembley on Thursday, the 50-year-old appeared to play down his prospects.

"I was quite surprised after the last camp in terms of 'the job is mine' and 'it's mine to lose' and all the rest of it," Carsley told a news conference. "My remit has been clear from the start. I'm doing three camps. There are three games left and then hopefully I'll be going back to the Under-21s."

Interim England coach Lee Carsley looks on during his team's Nations League loss to Greece. Getty Images

Carsley was asked to clarify whether he "hoped" to return to working with the Under-21s, but instead refused to be drawn on whether or not he wants the senior job beyond the next break.

"I said at the start that I wouldn't rule myself in or out, and that is still the case," he said. "I'm comfortable in my position where I am and the remit is clear. I'm comfortable and confident with that. After the first camp I didn't get too excited or believe too much. I'm very aware this is one of the best jobs in the world in terms of having the chance of actually winning a major competition."

Meanwhile, Carsley confirmed that Bukayo Saka will undergo tests after the Arsenal forward limped off early in the second half against Greece.

"He's being assessed," he said. "Obviously in the build-up to the first goal, I think you could see he felt something in his leg."