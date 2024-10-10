Open Extended Reactions

Former England manager Gareth Southgate has ruled out returning to coaching for at least year despite interest from Manchester United should they decide to sack Erik ten Hag.

Southgate resigned as England boss after leading the Three Lions to the final of the European Championship in the summer, where they were beaten by Spain. He has since been working for UEFA as a technical observer.

The 54-year-old has been heavily linked with the United manager's job amid mounting pressure on Erik ten Hag.

Southgate has a close relationship with a number of United executives -- including Sir Dave Brailsford and sporting director Dan Ashworth -- while club sources have made no secret of their admiration for the former Middlesbrough manager.

Sources have told ESPN that Southgate refused to discuss the role last summer, preferring instead to focus on the Euros. And speaking at the European Club Association Forum on Thursday, he insisted he is in no rush to return to management.

"I won't coach in the next year, for sure, I'm certain of that," Southgate said.

"I need to give myself time to make good decisions. When you come out of a really big role you need to give your body time, you need to give your mind time. I'm fortunate that there are lots of opportunities presenting themselves."

Gareth Southgate managed England for eight years. Emin Sansar/Anadolu via Getty Images

United bosses decided to stick with Ten Hag in the summer despite speaking to a number of different candidates including Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino during a lengthy end-of-season review.

His contract was extended for an extra year until 2026, but the Dutchman has found himself back under pressure early in the new season after just three wins from 10 games.

United's executive committee met in London on Tuesday to discuss, among other things, Ten Hag's performance.

There has since been no communication that a decision to sack the 54-year-old was reached and sources have told ESPN he is preparing as normal for United's next game against Brentford at Old Trafford after the international break.