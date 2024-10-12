Transfer Talk: Arsenal, Newcastle join race for Bayern's Sané

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window won't reopen in Europe for a while yet, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal, Newcastle look to Sané

Arsenal and Newcastle United have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Leroy Sané, according to Ekrem Konur.

Talks between Sané's representatives and Bayern Munich over a new contract have stalled after German giants reportedly took the stance that they would only extend the 28-year-old's deal if he took a pay cut, throwing the winger's future into doubt.

Sané's current contract is set to expire in June 2025, which means clubs based outside of Germany will be allowed to open negotiations with the former Manchester City flyer as of Jan. 1.

Sané has been at Bayern since 2020, scoring 29 goals in 125 Bundesliga games to date. He is also a seasoned Germany international, having made his debut for the Mannschaft back in 2015. While Arsenal signed winger Raheem Sterling on loan a few months ago, the potential exit of Leandro Trossard -- who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia -- could see the Gunners target Sané in January.

Talks between Leroy Sané's representatives and Bayern Munich over a new contract have reportedly broken down. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United will consider offers for defender Harry Maguire in January, according to the Daily Star. The Red Devils could accept as little as £10 million for Maguire, a huge £30m reduction from what United were asking for last year. Despite the 31-year-old being a regular for United of late, the report says that he'll drop down the pecking order once all of the side's defenders return to full fitness. Maguire almost left Old Trafford in 2023, but a proposed move to West Ham United fell through due to the player's reluctance to make the switch.

- Leeds United are exploring a deal to sign Cheikhou Kouyaté on a free transfer, says Ben Jacobs. The transfer insider claims that nothing has been agreed upon just yet, despite initial reports surfacing of a medical exam taking place. Nevertheless, the two parties are said to have discussed a short-term contract until the end of this season, as Leeds eye a return to the Premier League. According to Jacobs, the Yorkshire club will make a final decision on whether to press ahead with a deal for the 34-year-old "soon."

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are not exploring a move for Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo despite reports to the contrary, Football Insider has revealed. Several factors make the deal unlikely, with Wolves set to prioritise defensive reinforcements in January amid an ongoing centre-back crisis. Furthermore, Liverpool boss Arne Slot is said to be reluctant to let Endo leave this season, despite the Japan international losing his spot as first-choice No. 6 to Ryan Gravenberch.

- Internazionale and Marseille are discussing the possibility of cutting Valentin Carboni's loan spell short, reports Footmercato. The 19-year-old midfielder was injured while on international duty with Argentina last month and could be set to miss the rest of the domestic season with Marseille. Carboni has played just four times under Roberto De Zerbi for the Ligue 1 club but, following this latest injury setback, Inter Milan could be set to call it quits and bring the youngster back to Italy for his rehabilitation.

- Villarreal are looking to renew the contract of right-back Kiko Femenía, Matteo Moretto reports. Talks have already begun between the player and the club, with the 33-year-old's current deal expiring next June. Femenia has been at Villarreal since 2022, playing 43 times for the club since then.