Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga broke the record for goals scored in a single National Women's Soccer League season with her 19th goal of the year in Saturday's win over Bay FC.

Chawinga scored with a stunning strike from distance in the 35th minute to eclipse the record Sam Kerr set with the Chicago Red Stars in 2019.

The Malawi international is playing in her first season in the NWSL after arriving in the offseason from the Chinese Women's Super League. Her older sister, Tabitha, signed for Lyon this summer.

Kerr scored 18 goals in 21 regular-season matches in 2019. Chawinga's 19th goal came in her 24th game of the season. Neither Kerr nor Chawinga scored any of their goals from the penalty spot.

Kerr remains the NWSL leader in regular-season goals with 77 goals over seven seasons.

ESPN's Jeff Kassouf contributed to this report.