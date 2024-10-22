Pep Guardiola speaks about Txiki Begiristain's departure from Man City and reflects on his own future at the club. (1:45)

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said he would like more communication from international managers about the physical state of players after Kyle Walker returned from England duty with an injury.

Walker was absent from the City squad for their 2-1 win over Wolves on Sunday after picking up a knee problem during England's 2-0 Nations League win over Finland.

Guardiola has suggested that more contact between club and international managers might be beneficial and highlighted an incident involving John Stones last season which left him "angry."

"Before when I was a player, the national manager called the club manager but now nobody talks," Guardiola said. "For the first or second season with Gareth [Southgate] but not since.

"Sometimes Ronald Koeman [Netherlands manager] because he's a friend of mine. I know they don't want to get injured."

Last season, Stones picked up an injury playing in England's friendly against Belgium and was only fit enough to be a substitute in City's 0-0 draw with Arsenal as the two teams battled for the Premier League title.

"I was never so angry like that moment," Guardiola said. "Never was I so disappointed. It was a friendly game and we're playing the quarterfinals against [Real Madrid] and he comes back injured from a friendly. I didn't like it."

Guardiola is preparing his team for Wednesday's Champions League tie with Sparta Prague at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne will miss the game as he continues his recovery from injury. The midfielder is back in training but isn't ready to return to action.

"Except for Rodri and Oscar [Bobb], the others are training and guys who are not completely fit like Kevin are getting better," Guardiola said.

"[De Bruyne's injury] is not a big issue but he doesn't feel completely fine and Kevin is not 22 years old any more.

"He has to be fit completely for his football. If he doesn't feel comfortable, he cannot express his potential. He still doesn't feel good so take your time. He has to be [100% ready]."